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Humble or Cut Off
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1 Peter 5:6 tells us to "Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time". The humble say yes to the will of God, but the proud say yes to their own will. To resist God is to cause God to resist us! What does it mean to submit ourselves to God? It simply means to humble ourselves before God and to do His will instead of our will.
Pastor Nickie D. Pinson,348 CR 475, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
www.recoveringthechurch.org
Pastor Nickie D. Pinson,348 CR 475, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
www.recoveringthechurch.org
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