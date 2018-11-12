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WE ARE BATTLE BUDDIES | WatchmanReview
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9 views • November 12, 2018
There is a silent war raging for your very soul and mine. In each battle, we are all soldiers - but often we don't even recognize the truth of our battles. It is time we stand our ground together.
This is a collaboration with the 'WeAreElect' YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0fwkXgaXizN-N1J9nVsi6g
(Any copyrighted materials are used in compliance with U.S. law regarding non-profit, educational films.)
This is a collaboration with the 'WeAreElect' YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0fwkXgaXizN-N1J9nVsi6g
(Any copyrighted materials are used in compliance with U.S. law regarding non-profit, educational films.)
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