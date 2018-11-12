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The Church Marrying the World
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54 views • November 12, 2018
11/11/18-Teaching-(Sun PM Service)
A Quick Tour of the First Three Churches/Church Ages of Asia Minor, Settling on Pergamus, "The Seat of Satan," Where the Church Joined the World. Bible: Revelation 2:1-4
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
A Quick Tour of the First Three Churches/Church Ages of Asia Minor, Settling on Pergamus, "The Seat of Satan," Where the Church Joined the World. Bible: Revelation 2:1-4
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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