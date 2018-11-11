223 Remington, 55gr FMJ Frontier by Hornady (FR100) Review

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Link to Additional Discounts and Businesses that help the cause:
https://www.facebook.com/BuffmanVids/posts/1704664142922519
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/buffmanrange
Test Gun: PSA 7.5" 1:7 Upper, PSA 10.5" 1:17 Upper, Stag Model 1L, 16" barrel,
Franken AR-15, 20" barrel, TC Compass, 22" barrel
Chronograph: Pro Chronopal Chronograph
Test Taken: 10 Feet
Round Used: .223 Remington, 55gr FMJ, Frontier FR100