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My Discovery Flight
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9 views • November 11, 2018
My Discovery Flight. Today I cross another item off of my F.I.B list. I am with Flyright Aviation in North Las Vegas, Nevada, on a discovery flight, to see if I like private flying and if I would like to pursue private pilot license training. Since I was a child, I wanted to learn how to fly an airplane. Things like flying, aerospace, space travel, astronomy, etc always held a special place in my heart, even to this day.
Flyright Aviation
http://flyright-aviation.com/
Flyright Aviation
http://flyright-aviation.com/
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