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The Truth of Who Christ Is
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15 views • November 11, 2018
11/11/18-Teaching-(Sunday School)
The Lord Jesus Christ is the Foundation That Holds Us Together. Apologetics Defend the Faith and Polemics Counter Other Beliefs. Gnosticism of Various Forms is Both Ancient and Present Today and Has Confounded the World Through a Variety of Teachings (i.e., Notavitch's Controversial Teachings in the 1800's, Jehovah Witness, Mormons, Arianism, Unification Church, Christian Science, New Age, etc.) Bible: John 1-1; John 8:58
The Lord Jesus Christ is the Foundation That Holds Us Together. Apologetics Defend the Faith and Polemics Counter Other Beliefs. Gnosticism of Various Forms is Both Ancient and Present Today and Has Confounded the World Through a Variety of Teachings (i.e., Notavitch's Controversial Teachings in the 1800's, Jehovah Witness, Mormons, Arianism, Unification Church, Christian Science, New Age, etc.) Bible: John 1-1; John 8:58
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