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Perspective On Essential Oils
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45 views • November 11, 2018
11/11/18-Preaching-(Sun AM Service)
Considering Old Timely Home Remedies and the Natural Plant Basis of Many Common Drugs, It Follows That It Is Not the Medicines Themselves That Are Bad, But Rather (As Is the Case In Virtually Everything We Handle) It Is An Added and Manipulative Aspect That May Introduce Evil Spirits. Bible: Revelation 22:1-2
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Considering Old Timely Home Remedies and the Natural Plant Basis of Many Common Drugs, It Follows That It Is Not the Medicines Themselves That Are Bad, But Rather (As Is the Case In Virtually Everything We Handle) It Is An Added and Manipulative Aspect That May Introduce Evil Spirits. Bible: Revelation 22:1-2
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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