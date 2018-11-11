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Snowflakes Against Ronny Jackson Should Come out of Their Cry Closets
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6 views • November 11, 2018
"Bad ass SOBs like Ronny Jackson and others who wear the uniform go overseas everyday with the threat of losing their lives in defense of yours, defending that flag and wrapping themselves in our colors to defend the mission of the United States. If they can't get to sleep because they're in a foreign hot zone, I don't give a rat's ass and neither should you if they take an Ambien sometimes to get up the next day and kick the ass of the enemy." —Dan Bongino
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