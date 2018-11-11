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Major General Albert Stubblebine - Professional Analysis
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35 views • November 11, 2018
This video has been around for six years, but there are still many who haven't seen it yet. Kate Johnston introduces this video of Gen. Albert Stubblebine, former commander of Strategic Intelligence for the entire U.S. Army forces around the world....and his professional opinion of the fraud surrounding 911. Kate also poses a very good question at the end.
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