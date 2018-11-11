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Bratislava 14.Marca 2015.Okrem Vasky Jugendov-všetci ste kokoti
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265 views • November 11, 2018
Epický dokumentárny film z udalostí BRATISLAVA BEZ NACKOV a POCHOD ZA SAMOSTATNE SLOVENSKO 2015 ktoré sa konali v Bratislave dňa 14.Marca 2015
Účinkujú: Rudolf Vaský,Vasky Jugendky,Vasky Jugendi, Robert Mihály,Andrej Lúčny,Milan Ftáčnik a ďalší.
Rudolf Vasky podpora https://www.rudovasky.com/podpora?seid=J522JJLMX5D1CQ5
Účinkujú: Rudolf Vaský,Vasky Jugendky,Vasky Jugendi, Robert Mihály,Andrej Lúčny,Milan Ftáčnik a ďalší.
Rudolf Vasky podpora https://www.rudovasky.com/podpora?seid=J522JJLMX5D1CQ5
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