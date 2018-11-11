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GOOD AND EVIL
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8 views • November 11, 2018
We must discern between what contains life and what is perishing.
Deeds wrought in the Holy Spirit contain life, but the good of this world is perishing along with the evil.
Our source in all things must be Christ, who is the Tree of Life
[email protected]
If viewers are interested, they can also request to be added to our daily email messages by contacting us by the above email.
Pastor Nickie D. Pinson,348 CR 475, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
www.recoveringthechurch.org
Deeds wrought in the Holy Spirit contain life, but the good of this world is perishing along with the evil.
Our source in all things must be Christ, who is the Tree of Life
[email protected]
If viewers are interested, they can also request to be added to our daily email messages by contacting us by the above email.
Pastor Nickie D. Pinson,348 CR 475, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
www.recoveringthechurch.org
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