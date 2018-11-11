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One Voice w Rich Meyers Ep 98 - URGENT - Special Counsel To Investigate Massive Nationwide Election Fraud
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342 views • November 11, 2018
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/special-counsel-investigate-and-correct-reported-organized-massive-nationwide-election-fraud
IF WE HOPE TO EVER HAVE FAIR AND FREE ELECTIONS GOING FORWARD, IT IS INCUMBENT ON PATRIOTS TO MAKE OUR VOICES HEARD AND FORCE AN INVESTIGATION IN TO THE FRAUD THAT HAS BEEN EXPOSED THESE MID TERMS.
PLEASE CLICK THE LINK ABOVE, SIGN, GO TO YOUR EMAIL AND CONFIRM YOUR SIGNATURE, PASS THIS LINK EVERYWHERE.
IF WE HOPE TO EVER HAVE FAIR AND FREE ELECTIONS GOING FORWARD, IT IS INCUMBENT ON PATRIOTS TO MAKE OUR VOICES HEARD AND FORCE AN INVESTIGATION IN TO THE FRAUD THAT HAS BEEN EXPOSED THESE MID TERMS.
PLEASE CLICK THE LINK ABOVE, SIGN, GO TO YOUR EMAIL AND CONFIRM YOUR SIGNATURE, PASS THIS LINK EVERYWHERE.
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