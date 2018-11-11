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Why the Radio Wave Lullaby wood pest treat system was invented
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31 views • November 11, 2018
This white board video explains how and why the non chemical radio wave wood pest treatment device came to be. The mother of necessity nested this new safe non chemical wood pest treat alternative technology. History of it’s making is told by a long time termite company owner, inventor.
Secured details about device system located at: https://www.wavelengthemts.com
Secured details about device system located at: https://www.wavelengthemts.com
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