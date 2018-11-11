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November 2018 Energy Update: The Grand Theatre ~ Storms, Wolves, Sheep, and the Great Remedy of Light
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2 views • November 11, 2018
Storms, wolves, sheep, illusions, duality, and the Great Remedy of Light are themes in this November 2018 Energy Update channeled by Marie Mohler. The energies expose and reveal the Grand Theatre and "Film" of the old 3D earth. The energies also call us to increasingly activate our Higher Light and Soul Sight in order to step out of the audience of the 3D "show" and to move more steadily, confidently, and committedly into the Light of 5D cooperation, kindness, transparency, hope, and healing.
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