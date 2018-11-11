© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE NEW PHOENIX PROGRAM 5G MK ULTRA AND MASS MIND CONTROL WEAPONS
Follow
0
Share
Report
1024 views • November 11, 2018
THIS VIDEO IS VERY DISTURBING AND BANNED FROM YOUTUBE BUT IT IS A DOCUMENTARY THAT EXPOSES THE CIA MIND CONTROL WEAPONS PROGRAM TO BE USED ON THE GENERAL POPULATION.5G WILL BE USED TO DEPLOY THIS AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE AND IT ALSO FULLY EXPOSES THE HISTORY OF THE CIA AND SATANISM.PLEASE UPLOAD ARCHIVE AND SHARE MORE PEOPLE NEED TO SEE THIS.ALSO CHECK OUT MY SITE FOR MORE BREAKING NEWS http://madashellnews.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.