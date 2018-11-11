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Next Phase: Justice! Voter Fraud - B2T Show / Qanon Nov 10
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28 views • November 11, 2018
Qanon has moved from the "Patriots Fight" board to the "Justice" board! The gavel is about to fall. Voter Fraud is being exposed, not only in Florida. Q had 9 drops today and we have tons of Q related news along with a Prophesy, Prayer and Discussion.
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