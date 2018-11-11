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JESUS CHRIST - VOLCANOES AND EARTHQUAKES AWAKENING
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39 views • November 11, 2018
MESSAGE FROM OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST
TO HER BELOVED DAUGHTER LUZ DE MARIA
CALIFORNIA, USA - NOVEMBER 3, 2018
FOLLOWING THE MANIFESTATION OF A CRUCIFIX
Understand that the great dormant volcanic monsters are awakening; understand that great earthquakes will happen in one place or another.
https://www.revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
TO HER BELOVED DAUGHTER LUZ DE MARIA
CALIFORNIA, USA - NOVEMBER 3, 2018
FOLLOWING THE MANIFESTATION OF A CRUCIFIX
Understand that the great dormant volcanic monsters are awakening; understand that great earthquakes will happen in one place or another.
https://www.revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
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