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Capel Green - Official Trailer # 3 [2019] Rendlesham Forest (Bentwaters) UFO Incident Movie (NOT Science Fiction)
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21 views • November 11, 2018
Official Trailer number 3 for Capel Green
Capel Green is a new, independent feature length documentary film about the myriad of strange occurrences which took place in and around Rendlesham Forest, close to the twin US Air Force bases of Bentwaters and Woodbridge in Suffolk, England during 1980.
Numerous US Air Force personnel witnessed UFOs in the sky, large orbs of red light floating low to the ground, landed craft and unusual entities.
Capel Green is a new, independent feature length documentary film about the myriad of strange occurrences which took place in and around Rendlesham Forest, close to the twin US Air Force bases of Bentwaters and Woodbridge in Suffolk, England during 1980.
Numerous US Air Force personnel witnessed UFOs in the sky, large orbs of red light floating low to the ground, landed craft and unusual entities.
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