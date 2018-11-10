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Florida Election Fraud Distraction, US-Funded Nazis, US ISIS Support Exposed & Yemen's Food Bombed
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33 views • November 10, 2018
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
The Last American Vagabond on Fault Lines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5epIYuvOucw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETg2kotm1YY
HOW TO VOTE IN THE MIDTERMS, according to liberals PARODY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ha1JscfZG-I
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
The Last American Vagabond on Fault Lines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5epIYuvOucw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETg2kotm1YY
HOW TO VOTE IN THE MIDTERMS, according to liberals PARODY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ha1JscfZG-I
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
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