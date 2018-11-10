Brien Foerster Live stream on Ancient Advanced Global Civilizations, with Brian Ruhe

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Streamed live on Nov 5, 2018
Brien Foerster has become an authority on the megalithic works of South America and the perplexing ancient Elongated Headed people of the area, and divides his time between Paracas and Cusco, Peru.
His YouTube channel has over 50 million views:
https://www.youtube.com/user/brienfoe...
My Blog: http://www.brianruhe.ca/category/blog/
You have my permission to please copy any of my videos to spread the word.