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Albany, New York: Graft City, Part 1
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Andrew Cuomo and the anti-gun elites of New York declare war on gun rights in the name of "public safety," yet the streets of Albany outside of the Governor's Mansion are littered with crime, overrun by violence, dictated by drugs and plagued with abysmal public education.
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