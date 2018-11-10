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Thousand Oaks Shooting Witness Brendan Kelly Just Another Heroic Hoax
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175 views • November 10, 2018
Stephanie Sledge evaluated Thousand Oaks Shooting Witness Brendan Kelly. Just Another Heroic Hoax... see for yourself. Fails to convince the public of his alleged role in the Thousand Oaks Shooting. Brendan also just happened to survive the Las Vegas Shooting as well...
http://thegovernmentrag.com/thousand_oaks_witness_brendan_kelly_just_another_heroic_hoax.html
http://thegovernmentrag.com/thousand_oaks_witness_brendan_kelly_just_another_heroic_hoax.html
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