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Remembering Iwo Jima
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11 views • November 10, 2018
Some questioned the strategic benefits of capturing the small Japanese island of Iwo Jima, but in February 1945, more than 60,000 American troops embarked on a mission that would ultimately help place the Allied forces in a position that would serve them well for the remainder of Americans' efforts in the Pacific.
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