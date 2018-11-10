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Sore Loser Power Mad Democrats Escalated The Brown Shirt Tactics to Gain Power Illegally
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8 views • November 10, 2018
WildNews.us – Democrat operatives are working overtime to falsify election results in Florida and Arizona where the Republican candidates won. The Florida’s Broward County, notorious for the election corruption by the Democrats, the election officials are busy manufacturing ballots for the Democrat candidates
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