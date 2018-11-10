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Brenda Snipes, Broward county! why no call to arms?
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13 views • November 10, 2018
Brenda Snipes, Broward county! THIS WAS A LEGAL CALL TO ARMS! 11/09/2018 WAS OUR CHANCE FOR THE MALITIA IN THE UNITED STATES TO BE CALLED TO ARMS AND GO DOWN THERE AND TAKE CONTROL OF THE SITUATION AND WE DIDNT ! WE FAILED!
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