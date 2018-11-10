Nomad Life - Using Fractals to Increase Survival Odds

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For example, if my truck breaks down while I'm 20 miles into the desert, then I have my electric bike to get me to town, and if that breaks down I have a backpack with everything I need to survive a long trip on foot.
Cahlen