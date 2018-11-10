Systems of the Beast (Pt 5b) More Mass Media Machinations

The various methods used by our adversaries are complex, and their control matrices are well-hidden. They make up a veritable 'priest class' which dominates access to information, attempting to supress 'alternative' views or anything which might challenge their (false) contentions & 'reality'. _________________________________________________________ Please visit my YouTube channel for hundreds of videos covering a variety of topics concerning the Awakening, scriptures, beliefs, as well as social, cultural and geo-political realities My sites and ‘channels’ YouTube: GTox444 Over 400 produced videos + hundreds of titles from others of a similar mind, on MANY topics! Go To: https://www.youtube.com/user/GTox444 BitChute: GT’s BitcHoot (testing a few newer videos—please visit!)): Go To: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2NsccsLcb1Ms/ Brighteon: GT Awakening (testing a few newer videos—please visit!): Go To: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/geeteevlogger Blogspot/Blogger: Ramblings of a Wayward GT—Articles, opines and a seminal collection of ‘Awakening’ videos that everyone should view, plus Jonesian Alex /Knight David/ Shroyer Owen show[s] mirror [live] (ya, really.) Go To: http://waywardgt.blogspot.com/ May all viewers, listeners &/or readers gain a blessing of discernment and a call to ACT. So be it.