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The World According to Jim Acosta
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1714 views • November 10, 2018
This isn't about silencing a free press. There are plenty of Independent media outlets experiencing that in real time right now. It's about pushing back against the 90 percent negative coverage of our President and the tsunamai of propaganda unfairly unleashed on the American people.
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