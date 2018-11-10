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Part Four Not Bipolar: Lauren’s Early Years
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1 view • November 10, 2018
Lauren had surgical implants placed in her ears to remove the fluid. Afterwards, Lauren’s hearing was impaired. She could hear the same as someone underwater, until the implants were removed. I still read to her; despite her hearing impairment.
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