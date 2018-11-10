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BREAKING: Infowars Admits To Faking Acosta/Trump Confrontation Video: Releases RAW Footage
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915 views • November 10, 2018
Sorry we’ve been caught, you got us. We tried to cover for Paul Joseph Watson but the attention this has attracted has become too much. Here is Raw unaltered, non doctored footage of the Jim Acosta / Donald Trump confrontation.
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