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Shotgun Rebellion - Squeeze My Shotgun (official video)
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14 views • November 10, 2018
American Rock N Roll band "Shotgun Rebellion" Releases the video for their new single "Squeeze My Shotgun" From the 2018 LP release "Outlaw Rock N Roll"
Filmed, Edited and Directed by Mark Williams.
Distributed by "Twelve Gauge Records" llc, tm, co 2018.
Download your copy now from Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G9M316P/... via @amazon
Itunes Link: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id14236...
Apple Music Link: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1423...
Filmed, Edited and Directed by Mark Williams.
Distributed by "Twelve Gauge Records" llc, tm, co 2018.
Download your copy now from Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G9M316P/... via @amazon
Itunes Link: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id14236...
Apple Music Link: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1423...
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