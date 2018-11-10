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Trump's sanctions against Iran have more BITE than many are predicting. Here's why
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3 views • November 10, 2018
The Duran – News in Review – Episode 147.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the reinstatement of US sanctions on Iran, and how despite EU defiance, European leaders, and the rest of the world (with the exception of Russia and China), will fall in line with American demands to cease trade with Iran.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the reinstatement of US sanctions on Iran, and how despite EU defiance, European leaders, and the rest of the world (with the exception of Russia and China), will fall in line with American demands to cease trade with Iran.
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