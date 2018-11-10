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Check Mate with Senate? SB2 Decode - Qanon Nov 9
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22 views • November 10, 2018
Was controlling the Senate for Trump actually Check Mate? Let's discuss the SerialBrain2's Decode. Major Voter Fraud being uncovered nationwide! Also, Mark Taylor addresses the Red Tsunami around FISA Gate and mass arrests and then we pray and discuss.
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