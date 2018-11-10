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Full Show – Trump Defends Infowars, ANTIFA Announces New Terror Targets, And The Dems Get Caught Trying To Steal Arizona And Florida
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3618 views • November 10, 2018
Strong winds guide a fierce Southern California fire threatening tens of thousands of homes in the greater Los Angeles area. Also, experts are claiming Florida Democrats are attempting to steal the midterm elections. Additionally, two survivors of Thursday’s shooting, Alex Chatoff and Ally Shandra, join today’s show to share exclusive details while advocating for the 2nd amendment. Furthermore, writer/director Devon Stack provides his dark brand of geopolitical insight.
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