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VIDEO: White house investigators give CRTV’s Eric Bolling Their report on Infowars
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5123 views • November 10, 2018
The controversy over the “doctored” video continues! Alex Jones gave CRTV’s Eric Bolling an official statement and Eric shows it to the Deputy Press Secretary. Don’t miss his reaction!
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