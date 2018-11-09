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Abraham, Martin, and John - Song by Dion
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18 views • November 09, 2018
I made this video around 2006 and put it on youtube, which currently shows around 172,000 views. It's pretty much been this way for many years because youtube made me drop the music to this video even though many others are allowed to use it.
You can see the video on youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_OqdHMoTxE
I'm glad to be here on Brighteon.
You can see the video on youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_OqdHMoTxE
I'm glad to be here on Brighteon.
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