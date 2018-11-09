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BOMBSHELL! Media Matters Caught Doctoring Racist Video To Frame Infowars
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3815 views • November 09, 2018
Owen Shroyer joins Alex Jones live in studio to analyze Media Matter's latest attack against Infowars where they severely edited out portions of an interaction to misrepresent the events that unfolded.
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