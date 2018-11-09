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Children of Wrath - By Fire and Sword
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12 views • November 09, 2018
First single from my debut album "No Flesh Spared". Blackened symphonic death metal. This song is an anthem to what will be left at the end of the world after the Day of The Lord - desolation, blight, hunger, hopelessness, an endless search for resources, dead enemies everywhere. Kind of like the movie "Snowpiercer" - but with fire instead of winter. Check out my channel!
childrenofwrath.bandcamp.com
www.childrenofwrath.com
@child_of_wrath
https://www.facebook.com/ChildrenofWrath/
childrenofwrath.bandcamp.com
www.childrenofwrath.com
@child_of_wrath
https://www.facebook.com/ChildrenofWrath/
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