© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are 30 million people living on the "moon" .. and they're "all a bunch of f#*$!ng asshole's"
Follow
0
Share
Report
169 views • November 09, 2018
David Wilcock - Antarctic Atlantis - The Most Defining Moment in Human History
UAMN TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjKZt6mWC5A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCADpu4fv0XEiGjZpTPwFVmQ
Classiﬁed government programs have identified stupendous new ruins in Antarctica, built by a group of giants with elongated skulls now called the Pre-Adamites. ln this stunning talk we will trace the half-million- year history of the Pre-Adamites, see pictures of their ruins in our solar system ...
UAMN TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjKZt6mWC5A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCADpu4fv0XEiGjZpTPwFVmQ
Classiﬁed government programs have identified stupendous new ruins in Antarctica, built by a group of giants with elongated skulls now called the Pre-Adamites. ln this stunning talk we will trace the half-million- year history of the Pre-Adamites, see pictures of their ruins in our solar system ...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.