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This Is The Video CNN’s Jim Acosta Hopes You Don’t Watch
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3585 views • November 09, 2018
Alex Jones presents video footage that clearly confirms the actions of CNN's disgraced reporter, Jim Acosta, as he attempts to forcefully wrestle the White House Press Briefing microphone away from one of the moderators of the journalists' gathering.
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