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The Truth About the Jim Acosta Controversy
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2852 views • November 09, 2018
The media, with zero fact checking, launched a conspiracy claiming I “sped up” or “doctored” the Jim Acosta video in order to distract from Acosta’s behavior.
This is false. I did not “doctor” or “speed up” anything. It was all a lie.
Here’s what really happened….
This is false. I did not “doctor” or “speed up” anything. It was all a lie.
Here’s what really happened….
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