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Children of Wrath - Dead Idols
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17 views • November 09, 2018
1st single from my new album "Supernatural Dimensions". A hybrid fusion of different types of metal, heavy electronica, & weird music like Dead Can Dance. Deep groove & easy to headbang. Huge intergalactic bridge part then segues into a newer black and roll groove. Ears will be pummeled until your brain feels like jelly goop at higher volumes. Nouveau cyber death groove.
childrenofwrath.bandcamp.com
www.childrenofwrath.com
@child_of_wrath
https://www.facebook.com/ChildrenofWrath/
childrenofwrath.bandcamp.com
www.childrenofwrath.com
@child_of_wrath
https://www.facebook.com/ChildrenofWrath/
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