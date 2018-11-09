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Midterms, Migration, and the Netflix Conspiracy
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6 views • November 09, 2018
The biggest news of the week is the results of the 2018 midterm elections, but could there be more to the results than meets the eye?
On today’s show, Zach Drew and Andrew Bellers present an angle to the elections that you may not be aware of.
Also watch the full video to see how NETFLIX, the digital entertainment titan, is actually a massive propaganda machine being controlled by the left.
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
On today’s show, Zach Drew and Andrew Bellers present an angle to the elections that you may not be aware of.
Also watch the full video to see how NETFLIX, the digital entertainment titan, is actually a massive propaganda machine being controlled by the left.
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
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