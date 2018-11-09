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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) FRIDAY 11/09/18 INFOWARS
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224 views • November 09, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
MASSIVE ELECTION FRAUD IN AZ, CA & FL AS TRUCKS DELIVER 'MAGIC PRO-DEMOCRAT BALLOTS"
ANTIFA EXPANDS HIT LIST AS LIBERAL POLITICAL VIOLENCE ESCALATES
TRUMP: ANNOYING CNN FAKE NEWS REPORTER "DISGRACE"
LARRY KING: CNN STOPPED DOING NEWS A LONG TIME AGO
PAYPAL BANS TOMMY ROBINSON
Guests:
Paul Joseph Watson
Roger Stone
Alex Chatoff & Ally Shandra, Borderline bar shooting survivors
Devon Stack, BlackPilled.com
Rob Dew
4th Hour Host: Dr. Nick Begich
MASSIVE ELECTION FRAUD IN AZ, CA & FL AS TRUCKS DELIVER 'MAGIC PRO-DEMOCRAT BALLOTS"
ANTIFA EXPANDS HIT LIST AS LIBERAL POLITICAL VIOLENCE ESCALATES
TRUMP: ANNOYING CNN FAKE NEWS REPORTER "DISGRACE"
LARRY KING: CNN STOPPED DOING NEWS A LONG TIME AGO
PAYPAL BANS TOMMY ROBINSON
Guests:
Paul Joseph Watson
Roger Stone
Alex Chatoff & Ally Shandra, Borderline bar shooting survivors
Devon Stack, BlackPilled.com
Rob Dew
4th Hour Host: Dr. Nick Begich
Keywords
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