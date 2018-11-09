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Ancient Mining Sluice part 3
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104 views • November 09, 2018
This ancient mining operation is so enormous...I just cant show it all! This find is just mind boggling HUGE! I have so many other places to show you. Sunken cities, vortex points in google street view,ancient civilizations (submerged and above ground) that are just as incredible as this new ancient sluice site..found in Sept 2018. So part 3 here will be the last sluice video for a bit while I show you other ancient discovery's I have.
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