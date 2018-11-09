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Full Show: Fraud In Florida As Democrats Attempt To Undo Another Election
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53 views • November 09, 2018
Harrison Smith guests hosts, and brings a variety of topics to the table. He is joined by infowarrior Pastor Sam to speak on the current march they attended. As well, breaks down the current hit piece that Media Matters posted about infowars still being on facebook. Hits on the election fraud that is currently happening in Florida among the ballot boxes being tampered with.
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