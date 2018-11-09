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Chris Cuomo: Mocks Mass Shooting Prayers: ‘What Are You Praying For?’
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1928 views • November 09, 2018
CNN’s Chris Cuomo had a blunt message on Thursday for those who offer “thoughts and prayers” after a mass shooting without taking action to solve the problem of gun violence.
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