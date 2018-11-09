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Survivors Of The Borderline Bar & Grill Shooting Don’t Blame The 2nd Amendment, Blame Mental Illness
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2539 views • November 09, 2018
Alex Chatoff and Ally Shandra, survivors of the mass murder that occurred at Borderline Bar & Grill, join Alex via Skype. MSM blames the 2nd amendment, but hear the reaction of these brave patriots and what they suspect may have motivated the killer.
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