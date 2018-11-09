© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO! Watch Democrat Controlled Trucks Full Of Fake Ballets Try To Steal Florida Elections
Follow
0
Share
Report
12025 views • November 09, 2018
Roger Stone joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give his expert election analysis of the suspicious activity surrounding Florida's 2018 Midterm recount as losing, Democrat politicians attempt to steal victory from Republicans.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.