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Video Shows Blatant Ballot Manipulation In Florida
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2359 views • November 09, 2018
Florida Gov. Rick Scott defeated Democratic Senator Bill Nelson for his US Senate Seat. And Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum conceded defeat to Ron DeSantis in the state's gubernatorial race. But as votes continue to be tallied, it's looking increasingly likely that the Senate race could be headed for a hand recout - and the governor's race could be headed for a machine recount, in accordance with Florida law.
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